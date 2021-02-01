Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Topicus.com provides update on the trading of its subordinate voting shares

02/01/2021 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com (the “Company”) (TSXV: TOI) announced today that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) that the previously anticipated trading in its subordinate voting shares was halted this morning before markets opened in order to accommodate an update to the board lot size in the Exchange’s trading system. The Company has been advised by the Exchange that trading is expected to resume when markets open tomorrow, February 2, 2021 with a board lot size of 100 subordinate voting shares. The initial board lot size was expected to be 1,000 subordinate voting shares.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward -looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the intention to have the Company’s subordinate voting shares resume trading on the Exchange on February 2, 2021. Such forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:
Topicus.com Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677
jbaksh@csisoftware.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pFIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : Budgeting During a Crisis (Financial or Otherwise)
PU
02:22pFitch Affirms Nordgold's BB Credit Rating, Upgrades Outlook to Positive
PU
02:22pPERSPECTA : Enhanced cybersecurity via zero trust
PU
02:22pSEMAPA : Annual 2020 results
PU
02:22pCARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS : Market Monitor 2019 shows room for improvement
PU
02:22pFIRST HOME BANCORP, INC. : Reports Record Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
BU
02:22pSTEICO SE : Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020
EQ
02:22pALTRIA : Recognized for Its Commitment to LGBTQ Equality
BU
02:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : All eyes on Alphabet's first-ever disclosure of Google Cloud profit
RE
02:21pEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3SILVER : Silver becomes the new GameStop as metal soars to eight-year high
4Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ