Topo Athletic Awarded American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance for Select Models

Topo Athletic’s most-loved shoes recognized for encouraging natural movement and promoting ongoing foot health

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topo Athletic announced today that the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has bestowed the Seal of Acceptance on all seven of the performance shoe models Topo submitted for evaluation. Topo’s mission is to enable an active lifestyle through comfortable performance footwear that encourages natural movement. The APMA Seal of Acceptance substantiates these efforts as every approved Topo shoe passed an intensive evaluation and testing process that ensured each model supported good foot health.



“The craftmanship behind every Topo shoe is the result of decades of research in pursuit of the optimal design to help the foot function naturally and power movement up the body’s kinetic chain,” said Tony Post, CEO and founder of Topo Athletic. “We want the comfort of our shoes to inspire people to move more and for longer. We believe the APMA Seal of Acceptance is a powerful indicator that we are achieving what we set out to do.”

“Footwear education is such an integral part of my practice and I always recommend shoes that match the shape of a human foot rather than forcing feet to conform to the shape of shoes,” said podiatrist Dr. Neil Feldman of Central Massachusetts Podiatry. “Topo Athletic shoes have always been my go-to – and not just for myself, but also for my patients. I appreciate their gimmick-free design and focus on only the elements that let my patients move naturally and pain free. I’m proud that the APMA has recognized the Topo models on the Seal of Acceptance list with this very important distinction for our industry.”

The APMA Seal of Acceptance was created to empower podiatric physicians and consumers with the right information to make educated decisions regarding foot health. The organization’s goal is to raise awareness around products that demonstrate exceptional quality and prioritize consumer comfort and safety. Each submitted product undergoes a detailed evaluation by an expert committee that reviews all application materials and verifies that all claims are supported by documentary evidence.

Topo Athletic joins the ranks of only 11 other premiere athletic footwear brands with products that have earned this recognition from the APMA. The Topo models that received the APMA Seal of Acceptance include the following: Phantom 2, Magnifly 3 (& Magnifly 4), Ultrafly3, Fli-Lyte 4, Rekovr 2, Trailventure (& Trailventure WP), and Ultraventure 2.

ABOUT APMA

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the nation's leading professional organization for today’s podiatrists. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs) are qualified by their education, training, and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle, and structures of the leg. APMA has 53 state component locations across the United States and its territories, with a membership of more than 12,500 podiatrists. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice podiatric medicine. For more information, visit www.apma.org.

ABOUT TOPO ATHLETIC

Topo Athletic creates footwear that honors the shape and biomechanics of the human foot. Rising above the industry’s gimmicks and trends, Topo Athletic’s products encourage instinctive and natural movement to help deliver a better running and fitness experience. Headquartered in Framingham, Mass., Topo was founded in 2012 by Tony Post – an industry veteran with over 30 years of shoemaking and competitive running experience. For more information, please visit www.topoathletic.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @topoathletic.