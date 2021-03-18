Log in
Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer Hits Shelves This Month

03/18/2021 | 10:14am EDT
CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Molson Coors Beverage Company announced the highly anticipated Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer will be officially hitting shelves March 29th. Made in the spirit of Topo Chico® Mineral Water, Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer delivers all the refreshment consumers love.

"We are seeing incredible excitement for the launch of Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer with drinkers and retailers alike," said Matt Escalante, senior director of seltzers at Molson Coors. "Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer is a modern take on refreshment that brings entirely new character to the red-hot seltzer category."

Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer blends purified spiked sparkling water, natural flavors, with minerals added for a crisp, refreshing finish. Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer will be available in four flavors including: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango, and will retail in four-flavor, 12-pack Variety Pack (Slim Can), two 24oz singles, and one 16oz single can.

This March, Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer will be available in nine states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and six metro areas including Boston, Chicago, New York City, Northern New Jersey, Seattle / Vancouver, Washington, and Washington D.C.

Building on the pent-up excitement, the launch of Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer is amplified with a robust 360 marketing campaign. Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer will also be backed by strong paid and organic media support through a robust, social influencer plan and intercultural up-and-comers, as well as traditional earned media / PR.

For more information about the new Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer and where to purchase your own, visit topochicohardseltzerusa.com and follow @topochicohardseltzerusa on Instagram and Facebook, and @topochicohard on Twitter.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company
For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topo-chico-hard-seltzer-hits-shelves-this-month-301250326.html

SOURCE Topo Chico Hard Seltzer


© PRNewswire 2021
