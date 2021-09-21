Toptal : Ranks As Market Leader In Ardent Partners' List Of Leading Digital Staffing Marketplaces And Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptal, an elite network of the world's top talent in business, design, and technology that enables companies to scale their teams on-demand, has been recognized by Ardent Partners and the Future of Work Exchange as a "Market Leader" in its 2021 Digital Staffing Marketplaces Technology Advisor report.

"Prior to the pandemic, many companies understood the business benefits of engaging on-demand talent, but the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market has hastened that realization for countless others," said Taso Du Val, Founder and CEO of Toptal. "Amid the rapidly growing need for freelance expertise, Ardent Partners' ranking affirms the value that Toptal brings to those organizations seeking to leverage talent to better support the evolving needs of their business."

Toptal ranked as a "Market Leader" among 12 digital staffing solutions providers based on two vectors: Solution Strength (including the ability to support talent engagement and candidate alignment) and Provider Strength (including, execution, client success, references, and product vision.)

According to Ardent Partners and the Future of Work Exchange, Toptal earned high marks for its "near-unrivaled access to one of the market's deepest and strongest talent networks through a mix of concierge-like, high-touch services and a client model that drives workforce agility."

"Toptal's innovative solution set is uniquely positioned in this new world of work and talent," said Senior Vice President of Research at Ardent Partners, Christopher J. Dwyer, who also authored the new report. "The future of work is founded on flexibility and agility, and Toptal's solution allows businesses to build and develop a truly dynamic and remote workforce that can drive incredible value during these evolving times."

The pandemic has significantly altered the future of work for both employees and employers. It's becoming clear that companies that embrace remote work will gain access to a significantly larger pool of talent compared to pre-COVID times. Yet, many parts of the staffing and outsourcing sectors are not configured to address this need and are therefore unable to adapt to the disruption.

Toptal relies on deep talent vetting and screening designed to identify the foremost experts in their respective domains. Only the top 3% of applicants are accepted into Toptal's network.

Founded in 2010, Toptal has spent more than a decade pioneering what it means to be a fully remote company. Over the last year, the organization's experiences and best practices—captured in The Suddenly Remote Playbook —have served as a road map for both companies and employees that find themselves struggling with a challenging new normal.

Ardent Partners' 2021 Digital Staffing Marketplaces Technology Advisor is designed to help procurement, HR, human capital, and talent acquisition executives navigate the digital recruitment and talent market landscape.

About Toptal

Toptal, LLC is an elite network of the world's top talent in business, design, and technology that enables companies to scale their teams on demand. Founded in 2010 and now the world's largest fully remote company, Toptal has served more than 10,000 clients and currently has a global network of talent numbering over 10,000 people in 100+ countries. For more information, please visit Toptal .

About Ardent Partners and the Future of Work Exchange

Ardent Partners is a Boston-based research and advisory firm that is the preeminent source of guidance and insights into the evolving world of talent and work. The Future of Work Exchange, powered by Ardent Partners, is an exciting new venture designed to engage HR and procurement professionals and create an open forum for innovative dialogue and the "exchange" of ideas, strategies, and practices that business executives can use to transform both their talent and their talent management operations.

For more information, please visit The Future of Work Exchange.

