Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Torchiana : Celebrates 40 Years of Career Coaching and Outplacement Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

40th anniversary comes at a time when unemployment is high due to COVID-19; Torchiana provides insight on how to land a new job during a pandemic

Torchiana, an executive coaching & outplacement consulting firm, announces its 40th anniversary of providing services to San Francisco Bay Area organizations and their employees. Torchiana provides coaching that helps individuals discover and achieve their full potential, and ride the waves of change at work.

In fact, while COVID-driven unemployment rates have grown throughout the Bay Area, Torchiana’s job-seeking participants have demonstrated continued success this quarter, with 60 percent landing new jobs within 60 days or less.

“The secret to success is to use a multiprong approach that leverages online technologies, such as video conferencing platforms, for informational interviews, and using LinkedIn for networking and follow-up—this is critical to landing opportunities especially in the hidden job market,” said Shannon Ratay, senior career coach, Torchiana.

To help job hunters in their search, Torchiana has launched a new set of online offerings: one-on-one video coaching, micro-learning sessions and virtual speed networking. These services have provided structure, hope and networking for many who have been affected by pandemic-driven job loss.

“The job search process has been evolving for years as more high-tech tools saturate the market. These tools have created more visibility and avenues to access job opportunities and networks. Now in-person connections have transitioned to online because of the social distancing challenges being experienced around the world. This actually benefits job seekers because they can network with a greater number of people online,” said Kristie Winchester, director of client services, Torchiana.

Learn more about Torchiana’s executive coaching and outplacement services, market insight and best practices by visiting www.torchiana.com, and follow Torchiana blogs on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Torchiana

Torchiana, a Career Partners International Firm, provides executive coaching & outplacement services including career transition & career management. Torchiana coaches inspire engagement through team building assessments, growth through leadership development, and change through outplacement services. Torchiana helps individuals discover and achieve their full potential, bringing their best to their teams, their organizations, and the world. Based in San Francisco, Torchiana serves clients throughout the entire Silicon Valley. For more information, visit: www.torchiana.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aPG&E : Amid Extreme Heat, Forecasted Offshore Dry Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 21 Counties, Mostly in the Sierra Foothills
AQ
11:10aDIETSWELL : Opinion change, from Buy to Add
AL
11:08aOGILVY : Becomes First Agency Brand to Reach 1 Million Followers on LinkedIn
PR
11:01aNESTLE S A : intensifies its sustainable packaging transformation journey
AQ
11:01aWinbond Announces Monthly Revenue for August
AQ
11:01aNESTLE S A : Purina boosts innovative sustainable home delivery in Chile
AQ
11:01aSHARP : Plasmacluster Technology Demonstrates Effectiveness in Reducing Airborne Novel Coronavirus 1 a World First 2
AQ
11:01aHP INC. : Deepens Investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Launches Distance Learning Business Challenge
AQ
11:01aSMC Corporation Expands Relationship With SugarCRM to Accelerate Customer Experience Initiatives
BU
11:01aTORCHIANA : Celebrates 40 Years of Career Coaching and Outplacement Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
2INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
3IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : General Motors picks 11% stake in Nikola; to jointly make electric pick-up truck
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group