(Alliance News) - The Tories in the UK have withdrawn support from candidates Craig Williams and Laura Saunders after they were implicated in the general election betting row.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acted after coming under mounting pressure within the party to take a tougher stance on the alleged use of inside information to bet on the timing of the July 4 poll.

Williams, who was the prime minister's parliamentary aide, and Saunders who is standing in Bristol North West, will no longer have the support of the party.

Because nominations have closed, Williams – who is standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr – and Saunders will both still be on the ballot paper.

But a Conservative Party spokesman said: "As a result of ongoing internal inquiries, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as parliamentary candidates at the forthcoming General Election.

"We have checked with the Gambling Commission that this decision does not compromise the investigation that they are conducting, which is rightly independent and ongoing."

