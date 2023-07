Tornadoes sweep through Chicago area

Today at 01:17 pm Share

STORY: At least eight tornadoes touched down in four counties in northeastern Illinois, including four in Cook County, which is home to Chicago, as officials warned people to take shelter.

All departures of commercial flights into O'Hare and Midway airports were grounded, and outgoing flights from the two airports were delayed, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration reported.