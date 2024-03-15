STORY: A series of tornadoes leveled homes and businesses in Ohio and Indiana Thursday evening, with one or more twisters killing three people and injuring dozens.

Bud Christman was at home as the severe weather swept through his neighborhood in Marysville, Ohio.

"Well, when it came in, I was at home last night and we heard the sirens go off. So, we listened to the news and got a grasp of what was happening. So, we just stayed close to the basement while things happened last night."

The storm ripped off roofs, mangled metal and snapped trees in half.

"Well, we've got a number of buildings with the roofs off and this one back here with the back wall poured out, with the doors out. We've got a number with structural damage, and we've got a lot of inventory with our boats that are damaged. So, we've got a number of issues."

Some debris washed up on the shore of a nearby lake.

On Friday, first responders were checking for more victims but had to delay the search initially because of downed power lines and gas leaks in addition to all the other destruction.