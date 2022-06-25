Log in
Toronto 'Dyke Rally' marches for pride, abortion rights

06/25/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
STORY: The city's Gay Pride celebration was on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic, but came back this year with a variety of events including a street fair and several rallies, such as a Trans Rally on Friday, Saturday's Dyke Rally and the traditional Gay Pride Parade on Sunday.

This year, attendees also lent their support to activists in the United States marching for legalized abortion, one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark nationwide abortion legislation and allowing each state to craft its own law regarding the procedure.

Rallier Meaghan Atherton told Reuters she felt sad getting ready for the Dyke Rally in the morning while listening to the news about the U.S. abortion ruling, and preferred to consider the day's event a "march", saying, "it's not a parade, because there's still work to be done. We're fighting for rights everywhere and people need to be aware of that and need to show their support."

Another participant Nedra Pepin voiced concern about Canada's own anti-abortion lawmakers and said, "I think if we don't take a stand now, it's detrimental to abortion laws."


HOT NEWS