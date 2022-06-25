Toronto 'Dyke Rally' marches for pride, abortion rights

This year, attendees also lent their support to activists in the United States marching for legalized abortion, one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark nationwide abortion legislation and allowing each state to craft its own law regarding the procedure.

Rallier Meaghan Atherton told Reuters she felt sad getting ready for the Dyke Rally in the morning while listening to the news about the U.S. abortion ruling, and preferred to consider the day's event a "march", saying, "it's not a parade, because there's still work to be done. We're fighting for rights everywhere and people need to be aware of that and need to show their support."

Another participant Nedra Pepin voiced concern about Canada's own anti-abortion lawmakers and said, "I think if we don't take a stand now, it's detrimental to abortion laws."