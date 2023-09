STORY: "It shows that animation and live-action films don't need to be differentiated anymore," he said.

The film, a semi-autobiographical story of a young boy struggling with the death of his mother, is expected to be Miyazaki's swan song.

Although there was a dearth of star power on the red carpet due to the Hollywood actors strike, festival goers can look forward to some 50 films over 11 days, including Craig Gillespie's "Dumb Money," "Lee" which stars Kate Winslet and Taika Waititi's "Next Goal Wins".