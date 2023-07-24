By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto were moderately higher on Monday at midday, with Canadian earnings season set to start this week. Stocks in energy, process industries and commercial services were the main gainers, offset by declines in tech services, transportation and materials sectors.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 0.26% to 20600.32 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was up 0.33% to 1238.02.

TC Energy stock was down 3.2% at 50.56 Canadian dollars ($38.24) after it said it agreed to sell a stake in the Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf pipelines that deliver natural gas in the U.S. to Global Infrastructure Partners for C$5.2 billion in cash.

Other market movers:

Flow Beverage's shares climbed 8.5% to C$0.45 after it struck a deal to become the official water sponsor of entertainment company Live Nation Canada, which will make its alkaline spring water available at hundreds of concerts across the country.

Shares in Aurora Cannabis slipped 3% to C$0.65 after it sold a facility in Medicine Hat, Alberta, to a subsidiary of Bevo Agtech, a company in which it has a controlling interest.

