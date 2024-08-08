By Adriano Marchese

Indexes in Toronto rallied mid-trading on Thursday, in step with global markets. The positive trend is largely due to U.S. jobless claims data, which came in below consensus could assuage concerns over potential recession or bear market on the horizon.

Sector performance was positive in Canada at midday, with all sectors pushing the indexes forward. Tech was the major gainer, followed by consumer durables and consumer services stocks.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 1.3% to 22165.86 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was also higher, rising 1.3% to 1330.16.

Shares in MDA Space were 8.3% higher at 13.07 Canadian dollars ($9.50) after the Canadian space technology company upgraded its revenue outlook for the year on the back of new contracts and solid first-half performance.

Other market movers:

Canadian Tire shares were 5.7% higher at C$145.87 after it said it logged a higher profit in the second quarter despite a softer consumer spending environment thanks to improved cost control and margins in the period.

Restaurant Brands International reported higher profit in the second quarter, with adjusted earnings meeting analyst expectations. Shares were 3.2% higher at C$100.03.

OceanaGold's shares rose by over 10% to C$3.31 after disclosing encouraging drilling results from an ongoing exploration program near its Waihi operation in New Zealand.

