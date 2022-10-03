Toronto Stocks Climb; Algonquin Power Rises After Wind Projects Ownership Sale

By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-listed stocks were sharply higher in midday trading Monday, after equities in September logged a 4.6% decline. All sectors were pushing up, with energy and materials leading the charge. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. said it agreed to sell ownership interests in a portfolio of operating wind projects in Canada and the U.S. to international infrastructure investment manager InfraRed Capital Partners.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 2.1% higher at 18839.82 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 climbed 2.1% to 1140.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares were 3.6% stronger at C$15.64 after the company said expects to receive about $277 million and around 107 million Canadian dollars ($77.4 million) for a 49% ownership interest in three operating wind facilities in the U.S. an 80% ownership stake in a 175 megawatt operating wind facility in Canada.

Other market movers:

Shares in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. rose 6.9% to C$38.97 after the company said it received an order valued at $167 million from an existing customer to expand the capacity of its automated battery module and pack assembly systems in North America.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. said it is seeing improved growth after combining with recently acquired Viral Loops Technologies Inc., which is proving to be a boon for greater cross selling and bundling opportunities with larger deal sizes. Wishpond acquired Viral Loops in April, and said the subsidiary has seen increasing revenue and customer growth since then. Its shares were 3.9% higher at C$0.72.

Montfort Capital Corp. shares jumped nearly 15% to C$0.47 after it announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Langhaus Financial Partners Inc., the parent company of the independent insurance policy-backed loans provider in Canada, for up to C$9.4 million.

