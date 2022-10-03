Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Toronto Stocks Climb; Algonquin Power Rises After Wind Projects Ownership Sale

10/03/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Toronto-listed stocks were sharply higher in midday trading Monday, after equities in September logged a 4.6% decline. All sectors were pushing up, with energy and materials leading the charge. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. said it agreed to sell ownership interests in a portfolio of operating wind projects in Canada and the U.S. to international infrastructure investment manager InfraRed Capital Partners.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 2.1% higher at 18839.82 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 climbed 2.1% to 1140.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares were 3.6% stronger at C$15.64 after the company said expects to receive about $277 million and around 107 million Canadian dollars ($77.4 million) for a 49% ownership interest in three operating wind facilities in the U.S. an 80% ownership stake in a 175 megawatt operating wind facility in Canada.


Other market movers:

Shares in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. rose 6.9% to C$38.97 after the company said it received an order valued at $167 million from an existing customer to expand the capacity of its automated battery module and pack assembly systems in North America.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. said it is seeing improved growth after combining with recently acquired Viral Loops Technologies Inc., which is proving to be a boon for greater cross selling and bundling opportunities with larger deal sizes. Wishpond acquired Viral Loops in April, and said the subsidiary has seen increasing revenue and customer growth since then. Its shares were 3.9% higher at C$0.72.

Montfort Capital Corp. shares jumped nearly 15% to C$0.47 after it announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Langhaus Financial Partners Inc., the parent company of the independent insurance policy-backed loans provider in Canada, for up to C$9.4 million.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1219ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. 3.78% 15.66 Delayed Quote.-17.41%
ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC. 7.32% 39.13 Delayed Quote.-27.43%
Latest news "Markets"
12:20pToronto Stocks Climb; Algonquin Power Rises After Wind Projects Ownership Sale
DJ
10:57aJittery rouble falls vs dollar as sanctions fears erode domestic FX confidence
RE
10:43aExplainer-Credit Suisse stuck in spotlight ahead of strategy shift
RE
10:29aTSX off to strong start in final quarter on energy boost
RE
10:29aWall Street jumps over 1% to start fourth quarter
RE
10:26aCanadian dollar rallies one percent as oil prices jump
RE
10:19aStocks, oil surge as Q4 kicks off
RE
10:11aMexico's main stock index extends gains, up more than 1%…
RE
09:34aTSX starts Q4 on a strong note on energy boost
RE
09:32aWall St starts fourth quarter on a high note
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells Fargo...
2Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
3Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5Inflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear

HOT NEWS