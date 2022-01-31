Log in
Toronto Stocks Climb Higher; Tamarack Valley Rises on Better Output in 2021

01/31/2022 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks began the week on a positive note, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising by 191.11 points mid-trading on Monday. Tech and healthcare were the leaders while the energy sector dragged. However, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. shares rose after announcing that it expects full-year oil production to be above its guidance for 2021 after seeing strong results in its fourth quarter.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.92% at 20932.86. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.86% to 1271.79.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. shares rose 2.8% to C$4.89 after it said it achieved fourth-quarter average production of 40,384 barrels of oil equivalent a day. Full-year production came to about an average of 34,562 barrels a day, ahead of its target of 34,250 barrels a day on average.


Other market movers:

Shares in BlackBerry Ltd. were 3.7% higher at C$10.44 after it said that it will sell virtually all of its non-core patent assets to U.S.-based special purpose vehicle Catapult IP Innovations Inc. for $600 million.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. shares were 7% higher at C$4.77 after announcing it had amended certain terms on its option agreement with Fire & Flower US Holdings Inc.

Shares in ADF Group Inc. jumped 11% to C$1.76 after the company said it won C$100 million worth of contracts in Canada and the U.S.

Orca Gold Inc. shares rose 8.5% to C$0.45 after it said Perseus Mining Ltd. acquired a 15% shareholding from Resolute Mining Ltd.

Shares of BRP Inc. rose 1.6% to C$105.14 after it said it will create a design studio in southern France as it looks to expand into Europe.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1216ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADF GROUP INC. 10.76% 1.75 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 3.48% 10.41 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
BRP INC. 1.71% 105.31 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.32% 88.78 Delayed Quote.16.77%
PERSEUS MINING LIMITED -1.02% 1.455 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED -3.39% 0.285 Delayed Quote.-24.36%
TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD. 3.17% 4.88 Delayed Quote.22.86%
WTI -0.49% 87.26 Delayed Quote.15.94%
