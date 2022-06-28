Toronto Stocks Climb Off Best Levels; Paramount Resources Rises on Buyback Plans

By Adriano Marchese

Toronto indexes were higher mid-trading Tuesday but down from their peak earlier in the morning. In the session, Canadian energy and health tech led the gainers while materials, process industries and tech services were the main laggards. Paramount Resources Ltd. shares rose after it said it plans to buy back up to 10% of its public float over the next 12 months.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.15% to 19288.88 while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.13% to 1171.07.

Paramount Resources shares were 6.1% higher at C$32.78 after it said the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted its notice to renew its normal course issuer bid to buy back up to 7.6 million common shares starting June 30.

Other market movers:

CubicFarm Systems Corp. shares were trading 22% higher at C$0.50 after it said it agreed to deliver an initial order of 26 indoor growing modules to NTE Discovery Park Ltd. at a sale price of 4.4 million Canadian dollars, or US$3.4 million.

Shares in AutoCanada Inc. were up 4.7% at C$25.20 after it announced plans to buy back up to C$100 million worth of shares in a Dutch auction.

