Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Toronto Stocks Climb Off Best Levels; Paramount Resources Rises on Buyback Plans

06/28/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Toronto indexes were higher mid-trading Tuesday but down from their peak earlier in the morning. In the session, Canadian energy and health tech led the gainers while materials, process industries and tech services were the main laggards. Paramount Resources Ltd. shares rose after it said it plans to buy back up to 10% of its public float over the next 12 months.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.15% to 19288.88 while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.13% to 1171.07.

Paramount Resources shares were 6.1% higher at C$32.78 after it said the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted its notice to renew its normal course issuer bid to buy back up to 7.6 million common shares starting June 30.


Other market movers:

CubicFarm Systems Corp. shares were trading 22% higher at C$0.50 after it said it agreed to deliver an initial order of 26 indoor growing modules to NTE Discovery Park Ltd. at a sale price of 4.4 million Canadian dollars, or US$3.4 million.

Shares in AutoCanada Inc. were up 4.7% at C$25.20 after it announced plans to buy back up to C$100 million worth of shares in a Dutch auction.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1217ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:18pToronto Stocks Climb Off Best Levels; Paramount Resources Rises on Buyback Plans
DJ
11:48aStocks dip after weak U.S. confidence data; oil climbs
RE
11:18aSpirit Airlines rejects JetBlue offer, backs merger with Frontier Group
RE
10:58aFinland's Nokian Tyres joins peer Michelin in exiting Russia
RE
10:50aDow, S&P boosted by banks; cautious on consumer confidence data
RE
10:23aEIA Says Wednesday's Weekly Oil Report to Include Delayed Data
DJ
10:16aFTSE 100 Closes Up on Early Outperformance in Mining Sector
DJ
10:01aMexico's main stock index extends gains, up 1%…
RE
09:55aToronto index rises as commodities gain, China relaxes COVID curbs
RE
09:36aTSX opens higher on commodity boost
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
2Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Morgan Stanley gives a Buy rating
5TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS