Toronto Stocks Climb; Tidewater Renewables Rises on New Long-Term Offtake Agreement

10/17/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto-listed stocks were notably higher at midday Monday. Sentiment among investors was more positive in the first trading day of the week as U.K.'s new chancellor announced his plans to scrap most of his predecessors tax cuts and energy price caps in an attempt to calm the markets. In the session, all of Canada's sectors were posting gains, led by technology services, tech and health services. Tidewater Renewables Ltd. shares rose after it announced a new 20-year agreement to supply renewable natural gas to FortisBC Energy Inc. from a new facility in Alberta.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 2.12% higher at 18714.12. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 2.12% higher to 1132.20.

Tidewater Renewables shares were 8% higher at C$10.23 after it said the offtake agreement was made through its majority-owned subsidiary, Rimrock Renewables Ltd. Partnership, and will be supplied by a new renewable natural gas facility in Foothills County.


Other market movers:

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. rose 7.6% to C$2.97 after it said that its U.S. businesses have exceeded its annualized run-rate revenue guidance for the year as of the end of September.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares were 5.4% higher at C$8.44 after it said mine and mill throughput at its Kingdom of Morocco operations came in at a record-high and supported strong production in the third quarter.

Loblaw Cos. will freeze the prices of products sold under one of its generic grocery brands until early 2023 amid sharp rising food prices in Canada. Shares inched 0.8% higher at C$110.14.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1216ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.38% 305.8339 Real-time Quote.83.03%
SILVER 1.87% 18.717 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TIDEWATER INC. 6.31% 25.53 Delayed Quote.124.84%
TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD. 8.03% 10.23 Delayed Quote.-35.67%
WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. 7.25% 2.95 Delayed Quote.-43.79%
