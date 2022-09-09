Advanced search
Toronto Stocks Climb Towards Weekly Gain; Dollarama Rises on 2Q, Improved Full-Year Sales Targets

09/09/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto stocks were solidly higher mid-trading on Friday, on track to close the week ahead.

In the session, all of Canada's sectors except for consumer services were posting gains, led by health tech, process industries and consumer non-durables. Dollarama Inc. shares rose in early trading on Friday after the dollar-store chain reported higher profit and revenue in its fiscal second quarter, and said it expects sales to be higher than previously expected for the full year.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 1.57% higher at 19718.74. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 1.60% higher at 1192.82.

Shares of Dollarama Inc. were 2.1% higher, at 81.13 Canadian dollars (US$61.97), after reporting revenue of C$1.22 billion, up from C$1.03 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations of C$1.19 billion, while diluted earnings per share rose to C$0.66, up from C$0.48. Thanks to strong sales, Dollarama now expects comparable-store sales growth for fiscal 2023 to be in the range of 6.5% to 7.5%, up from a previous expected range of between 4% and 5%.


Other market movers:

Verde AgriTech Ltd. shares were nearly 16% lower, at C$5.96, after the company said it expects lower third-quarter profit and revenue due to roadwork delays causing it to miss the peak of demand for its fertilizer products in Brazil.

ShawCor Ltd. shares were 4.5% higher, at C$7.85, after it said won a contract by Allseas Group SA to provide pipeline complex coating in Northern Australia worth 35 million Canadian dollars (US$26.7 million).

Shares in Canadian tech company PopReach Corp. rose by 4.4%, to C$0.36, after it announced its acquisition of user-acquisition and marketing-technology company Ubiquity Agency LLC in a deal worth around US$44.3 million in cash and stock.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1216ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.60% 1.15893 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.76704 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
DOLLARAMA INC. 1.06% 80.34 Delayed Quote.25.57%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.69% 5.1752 Delayed Quote.-17.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.0039 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012561 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.62% 0.61054 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
SHAWCOR LTD. 3.86% 7.8 Delayed Quote.52.95%
VERDE AGRITECH LTD -14.85% 6 Delayed Quote.152.50%
