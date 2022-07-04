Toronto Stocks Climb; Voyager Digital Continues Decline After Suspending Trading on its Platform

By Adriano Marchese

Canadian stocks were firmly higher mid-trading on Monday while U.S. markets are closed for Independence Day. In the session, most sectors were higher, led by the energy and consumer services sectors while producer manufacturing and consumer non-durables led the few laggards. Voyager Digital Ltd. continued its fall after the company said it temporarily suspended trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards as it scrambles to pursue Three Arrows Capital for what it is owed.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 1.08% to 19064.77 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 1.08% higher at 1158.78.

Shares in Voyager Digital Ltd. were 33% lower at C$0.39 after it said on Friday while Canadian markets were closed for Canada Day that it would temporarily suspend the features to preserve the value of the platform while it continued to look for strategic alternatives with various interested parties.

Other market movers:

Vermilion Energy Inc. shares were 9.4% higher at C$26.80 after it said that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its plan to begin a buyback program for around 10% of its public float over the course of a one-year period.

Shares in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. rose by 36% to C$0.68 after it said it agreed to acquire the privately held directional drilling services business of a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital LLC in the U.S. for around $100 million.

