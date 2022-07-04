Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Toronto Stocks Climb; Voyager Digital Continues Decline After Suspending Trading on its Platform

07/04/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks were firmly higher mid-trading on Monday while U.S. markets are closed for Independence Day. In the session, most sectors were higher, led by the energy and consumer services sectors while producer manufacturing and consumer non-durables led the few laggards. Voyager Digital Ltd. continued its fall after the company said it temporarily suspended trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards as it scrambles to pursue Three Arrows Capital for what it is owed.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 1.08% to 19064.77 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 1.08% higher at 1158.78.

Shares in Voyager Digital Ltd. were 33% lower at C$0.39 after it said on Friday while Canadian markets were closed for Canada Day that it would temporarily suspend the features to preserve the value of the platform while it continued to look for strategic alternatives with various interested parties.


Other market movers:

Vermilion Energy Inc. shares were 9.4% higher at C$26.80 after it said that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its plan to begin a buyback program for around 10% of its public float over the course of a one-year period.

Shares in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. rose by 36% to C$0.68 after it said it agreed to acquire the privately held directional drilling services business of a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital LLC in the U.S. for around $100 million.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 1217ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:40pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.12% Higher at 3452.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 3470.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.40% Higher at 5954.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pDAX Ends 0.31% Lower at 12773.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 7232.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 409.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:18pToronto Stocks Climb; Voyager Digital Continues Decline After Suspending Trading on its Platform
DJ
11:22aBUZZ-Shares in Mexico's Alsea fall amid tax payment dispute
RE
10:41aWeary Argentina investors hit by more political turmoil
RE
10:34aTSX kicks off second-half trading on upbeat note
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
5ODL - additional work added to Deepsea Stavanger Equinor Contract

HOT NEWS