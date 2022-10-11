Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Toronto Stocks Continue Decline; Cineplex Falls as Sept. Sees Lowest Box Office Revenue of 3Q

10/11/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks started the shortened week sharply in red territory, Tuesday mid-trading. The S&P/TSX Composite Index was 178.47 points below, but bouncing back from steeper declines earlier in the morning. Energy stocks took the biggest hit in the session, followed by process industries, while retail and consumer non-durables stocks were the lead gainers. Cineplex Inc. shares were trending lower after the company reported September box office results came in at 52% of what they were in September 2019, the lowest performing month of the third quarter.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 1.23% at 18354.72. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 1.20% to 1109.08.

Cineplex shares were 0.9% lower at C$8.55, recovering slightly from lower lows in the morning, after it reported September's contribution in the third quarter is expected to bring quarter box-office revenue to 124.7 million Canadian dollars ($90.5 million), or 70% of its third quarter of 2019 revenue of C$177.9 million. The company logged the closest match to the prepandemic results in July, generating 85% its prepandemic equivalent period in 2019, while August's box office revenue came in at 64%.


Other market movers:

Shares of Charbone Hydrogen Corp. rose by 7.3% to C$0.22 after the company said it will acquire the interests of Wolf River Hydro L.P., which owns 700 kilowatt operating hydropower plant in Wisconsin for $700,000.

Centerra Gold Inc. shares were up 1% to C$6.48 after it announced its intentions to buy back up to 10% of its public float over the course of a one-year period.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1223ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 0.94% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-34.26%
CINEPLEX INC. -1.10% 8.56 Delayed Quote.-36.59%
HOT NEWS