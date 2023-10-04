By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto continued their decline on Wednesday, moderating from deeper lows earlier in the morning. Sector performance in Canada was mixed, with energy, process industries and health tech as the main decliners, offsetting gains primarily in tech, as well as in commercial services and health services.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 0.39% to 18946.43 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.41% to 1137.11.

Lithium Americas' Toronto-listed shares were 11% higher at 15.28 Canadian dollars ($11.15) after the company said it had completed the split with its Argentine segment, creating two independent lithium producers.

Other market movers:

Shares of Aimia rose over 12% to C$3.45 after its largest investor, Mithaq Capital, said it planned to make a takeover bid for the company at C$3.66 a share for each share it doesn't already own. Relations between the two have been rocky in recent months, but Aimia said it will evaluate the offer by the investment firm of the Saudi Al Rajhi family when it is made.

