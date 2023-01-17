Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Toronto Stocks Creep Up; Bombardier Jumps on Better-Than-Expected 2022 Outlook

01/17/2023 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks were nearly flat mid-trading Tuesday. In the session, materials, consumer durables and process industries were the main laggards, offset slightly by gains primarily in tech. Energy and utilities posted minor gains as well. Shares in Bombardier Inc. were higher at midday after the company said it expects to report higher revenue and earnings for 2022 after delivering more aircraft than it originally anticipated.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 0.11% to 20411.95 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.15% higher at 1230.21.

Bombardier shares were up 5.9% at 60.28 Canadian dollars ($44.96) after it said it delivered 123 aircraft in 2022, generating a revenue of $6.9 billion, better than expectations of $6.5 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is now expected to come in at $930 million, up from a previous forecast of $825 million.


Other market movers:

Shares in Rubellite Energy Inc. jumped 21% to C$2.17 after the company reported average oil sales production in the fourth quarter that came in on the high-end of its guidance.

Torex Gold Resources Ltd. shares were down 4.2% to C$17.18 after the company said 2023 production is expected to remain at the same levels of 2022, but inflation and other costs are forecasted to bring expenses slightly higher.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1221ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. 6.87% 60.83 Delayed Quote.8.88%
BRENT OIL 1.70% 85.4 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. 20.00% 2.17 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX 0.24% 1230.93 Delayed Quote.5.09%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.21% 20426.03 Delayed Quote.5.03%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. -4.35% 17.07 Delayed Quote.15.24%
WTI 1.91% 79.825 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
Latest news
12:56pLogwin AG - Increase of distribution to shareholders in the year 2023
EQ
12:56pNotification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.
GL
12:53pCity officials seize four aircraft of India's Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reports
RE
12:53pBasf Se : BASF Group releases preliminary figures for full year 2022
EQ
12:53pFs Bancorp, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:52pAterian, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:50pDimand S A : Announcement for the acquisition of own shares
PU
12:49pEmerson goes public with offer to purchase National Instruments
AQ
12:48pU.S. Supreme Court asks for govt views on blockbuster Apple/Caltech patent dispute
RE
12:48pLeclanché achieves breakthrough in environmentally friendly production of high-performance lithium-ion batteries
EQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, Entain, NatWest, Tesla, Wells Fargo...
3Listings in the red; Leonardo soars on the Mib
4Ekopak : proposes changes to the Board of Directors
5Hertz to offer 25,000 EV rentals to Uber drivers in Europe

HOT NEWS