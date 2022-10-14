Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Toronto Stocks Decline; Goodfood Market Shares Tumble on Strategic Refocus

10/14/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks were trading lower at midday Friday after a choppy morning. The S&P/TSX Composite Index started the day modestly higher, and by midday was 133.17 points below its opening. In the U.S., inflation numbers came in higher than expected, leading many analysts to suggest that another 75 basis-point rate hike will be added in November by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In the session, most sectors were in the red, led by materials, energy and technology stocks, while only consumer services stocks posted gains. Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. fell after it said it will transition out of its on-demand service and focus on the company's weekly meal plans and add-ons in pursuit of improved earnings and cash flow.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.70% at 18483.58 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.60% to 1118.32.

Goodfood Market shares were nearly 16% lower at C$0.64 after it said it expects a non-cash impairment charge in the range of 45 million Canadian dollars ($32.7 million) and C$50 million in the fourth quarter, in large part driven by asset consolidation and the closures of its MFCs in Montreal and Toronto related to the transition.


Other market movers:

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. fell by 6.8% to C$1.64 after it said it has lowered its gold production expectations for the year as labor shortages related to Covid-19 continued to weigh on output into the third quarter. It said that a strong U.S. dollar helped offset costs paid in other currencies.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1214ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOODFOOD MARKET CORP. -18.42% 0.61 Delayed Quote.-81.33%
MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION -6.82% 1.64 Delayed Quote.-23.81%
Latest news
12:44pFed solicits feedback on potential new requirements for large regional banks
RE
12:44pUkraine wants global financial crime watchdog to expel Russia
RE
12:44pDsm : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
12:43pWall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
RE
12:43pAviva : Perth office to go off-grid following turbine approval
PU
12:43pMcdonald : 2022 Q4 Dividends Release (PDF – 9
PU
12:43pBrown & Brown : Cyber Market Update Q3 2022
PU
12:41pBrothers admit to murdering Maltese anti-corruption journalist
RE
12:41pProsus N.v. : Disposal of Avito Group
BU
12:39pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.19% Higher at 3381.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
2Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
3U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
4Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
5Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January

HOT NEWS