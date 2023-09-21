By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-listed stocks were in retreat at midday on Thursday, steadily falling throughout the morning, in step with global markets. Statistics Canada reported that the new-house price index inched 0.1% higher in August from the month before. Meanwhile, all sectors were in the red in the session, with the outsized laggards in the Canadian tech, materials and commercial services sectors.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 1.40% to 19932.65 in midday trading, while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 1.44% to 1196.05.

Linamar shares were 2.8% lower at 66.65 Canadian dollars ($49.51) after it said it is buying manufacturing operations for propulsion-agnostic chassis and suspension modules and components for $70 million in cash from Mobex Fourth & 1 and certain affiliates.

Other market movers:

Real Estate Split's shares fell by 4% to C$13.08 after the investment company moved to raise about C$13.3 million via a stock offering.

