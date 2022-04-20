Toronto Stocks Dip; Rogers Communications Climbs on 1Q Beat, Upgraded Forecast

By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-listed stocks were marginally lower Wednesday in midday trading with Canada-wide sector-performance a mixed bag. In the session health tech and communications led the gainers, while process industries, consumer durables and technology services posted the biggest declines. Rogers Communications Inc. shares reached a 52-week high before abating by midday after it reported a rise in profit in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations, and raised guidance for the year amid better execution and economic growth.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index were down 0.08% at 22001.35 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.16% to 1329.03.

Rogers Communications Inc. were up 4.4% at C$77.02 after it said per-share earnings rose to 77 Canadian cents (61 U.S. cents) from C$0.70 in the first quarter of the previous year, while adjusted earnings were C$0.91 a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting C$0.83 a share. Rogers also increased its forecasts for service revenue growth, adjusted Ebitda and free cash flow for the full year.

Other market movers:

Karora Resources Inc.'s shares fell by 2.7% to C$7.20 after it said first-quarter gold production was in line with its 2022 mine plan, rising slightly from a year earlier as it faced challenging conditions in the quarter.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. will increase its ownership in Canadian cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. by nearly double through the exercise of warrants. Couche-Tard shares were down 0.6% to C $57.83 while Fire & Flower shares fell 1.1% to C$4.39.

Canadian Securities Exchange-listed YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. shares fell by 3.3% to C$0.14 after it agreed to acquire all of cannabis holding company Ionic Brands Corp.'s issued and outstanding common shares.

