Toronto Stocks Edge Higher; Barrick Gold Rises on Skeena Resources Stake Sale

03/24/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were modestly higher Thursday mid-trading, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index lifted by 39.1 points by gains in Canada's process industries, consumer durables and materials sectors. In the session, tech and health tech were the main laggards. Barrick Gold Corp. said Thursday it is selling Skeena Resources Ltd. for 132.5 million Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of US$105.5 million.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.18% to 21970.92 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was up 0.24% to 1329.03.

Barrick Gold shares rose by 1% to C$31.17 after it said it would sell its stake of 8.8 million shares of Skeena Resources to an unidentified Canadian investment dealer for C$15 apiece.


Other market movers:


Lightspeed Commerce Inc. on Thursday named Brandon Nussey as its chief operating officer and Asha Bakshani as chief financial officer, effective May 23. Shares fell 3.1% to C$37.19.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 1213ET

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0.65% 31.08 Delayed Quote.28.36%
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.13% 15.8 Delayed Quote.19.82%
