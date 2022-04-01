Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Toronto Stocks Edge Higher, BlackBerry Falls on Flat Revenue Outlook in FY23

04/01/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were slightly higher Friday. Lower sectors were offset by gains in the energy and process industries sector.

The biggest drags in the session were from the Canadian transport sectors, producer manufacturing and retail trade. BlackBerry Ltd. shares fell after the company said it expects revenue to be flat year-over-year.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.19% at 21931.03 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 0.22% to 1325.55.

BlackBerry Ltd. shares listed in Toronto were down 11% to C$8.21 after it said in its earnings call that it expects 2023 revenue will remain unchanged from fiscal 2022, which fell to $718 million, down from $893 million in the previous year. Licensing revenue is expected to be minimal, excluding anything related to its patent sale.


Other market movers:


High Tide Inc. shares rose by 1.9% to C$5.80 after it said it will acquire Alberta-based Boreal Cannabis Co. for 2.2 million Canadian dollars ($1.8 million).

Shares in Russia-focused precious metals miner Silver Bear Resources PLC fell 9.1% to C$0.05 after it said it was ordered to cease trading by Ontario's securities regulator for not filing its financial statements for 2021 on time.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1227ET

