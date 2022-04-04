Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

Toronto Stocks Edge Higher, Orvana Minerals Rises on Restarted Spanish Operations

04/04/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto-listed stocks were slightly higher Monday, with most posting gains in the session. Canadian tech services, consumer durables and producer manufacturing were the largest gainers, while utilities and materials were the largest decliners.

Orvana Minerals Corp. shares were higher after the company said it has restarted its Spanish operations following the suspension of a three-week national transportation strike.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.13% to 21980.91. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.18% to 1328.81.

Orvana Minerals Corp. shares were 9.6% higher at C$0.46 after it said it received the materials it required and has restarted its Orovalle operation. Supply chains are being progressively reactivated in Spain after three weeks of disruption. The nationwide strike began on March 14.


Other market movers:


Shares in Sigma Lithium Corp. rose by 4.6% to C$20.17 after the company said it is on track to deliver near-term production of battery-grade sustainable lithium at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. shares were 22% higher at C$0.18 after it said it will partner with RenJoules International Ltd. to co-develop a lithium refinery in Thunder Bay, Ontario.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1224ET

HOT NEWS