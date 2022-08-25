Log in
Toronto Stocks Edge Higher; TD Bank Rises on 3Q Beat

08/25/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Canada rose on Thursday mid-trading, in step with U.S. markets. In the session, technology and health technology stocks were the lead gainers, while materials and retail were the main laggards. All major Canadian banks have now released their earnings for the third quarter, coming in with mixed results, and ending this morning with Toronto-Dominion Bank and CIBC. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were higher after reporting better-than-expected results in the fiscal third quarter, supported by growth in its main segments.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.55% higher, at 20131.16, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.58%, to 1215.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter of 2.09 Canadian dollars (US$1.61) a share were ahead of forecasts for C$2.04. Propped up by strong performances from its largest divisions, total revenue rose to C$10.93 billion from C$10.71 billion a year earlier and topping the consensus forecast of C$10.88 billion,


Other market movers:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on reported a fall in third-quarter profit, as provisions for credit losses mounted and its largest business segments saw incomes fall. Adjusted earnings of C$1.85 a share beat expectations of C$1.83, while revenue of C$5.57 billion was in line with consensus forecast. Shares were 0.2% higher, at C$65.62.

Shares of Kits Eyecare Ltd. rose by 6.9%, to C$2.65, after it said the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its share-repurchase plan to buy back around 5% of its public float over the course of a one-year period.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1215ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE -0.05% 65.48 Delayed Quote.-11.14%
KITS EYECARE LTD. 8.47% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
