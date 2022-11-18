Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Toronto Stocks Edge Higher, Wallbridge Rises on Sale of Nickel Portfolio

11/18/2022 | 01:20pm EST
By Will Feuer


Toronto-listed stocks were slightly higher Friday. The session was quiet on the earnings front, and gains in telecoms, industrials and financials offset declines in health care, energy and elsewhere.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.1% to 19910.16 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.2% to 1209.65.

Wallbridge Mining Co. shares rose after it said that it has completed the sale of its portfolio of nickel assets to Archer Exploration Corp. for about $53.6 million in stock. Wallbridge stock rose more than 5% to C$0.20 a share in midday trading.

Other market movers:

Shawcor Ltd. said it has sold its Oilfield Asset Management operating unit to Force Inspection Services Inc. in a deal generating at least C$15 million in gross proceeds. Shawcor shares rose less than 1% to C$11.98 in midday trading.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1319ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHAWCOR LTD. 0.17% 11.96 Delayed Quote.143.18%
WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED 5.41% 0.195 Delayed Quote.-53.75%
