  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Toronto Stocks Edge Lower; E3 Lithium Rises on C$27 Million Canadian Government Investment

11/28/2022 | 12:26pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were slightly lower mid-trading Monday. Protests in China against severe and persistent Covid-19 restrictions caused the risk-off trade in the session, according to FactSet. Most Canadian sectors were lower at noon ET, with materials, health services and producer manufacturing posting the largest declines. Meanwhile, tech was the outsized gainer among the few in positive territory.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.52% to 20277.61 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.38% to 1232.34.

E3 Lithium shares were up 19% to C$2.48 after the lithium extraction and production company said it received an investment of 27 million Canadian dollars ($20.2 million) from the Canadian government's Innovation, Science and Economic Development Strategic Innovation Fund to fund resource and technology development.


Other market movers:

New Found Gold Corp. shares traded 9.6% higher at C$5.37 after the mineral exploration company reported that testing at its Newfoundland site confirmed higher gold grades.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares were down 5.4% at C$1.50 after the cryptocurrency mining company requested mediation proceedings with a third-party energy supplier that suspended delivery to the company's operations in Ontario.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1225ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUT 8 MINING CORP. -3.80% 1.52 Delayed Quote.-84.09%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX -0.31% 1232.5 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.42% 20288.08 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
HOT NEWS