Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Toronto Stocks Edge Up; Barrick Stock Rises on Higher 2Q Profit

08/08/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks pushed higher on Monday midday-trading after posting a 0.4% loss in the previous week. In the session, consumer durables and health services were the largest of the few decliners, while process industries and materials were the biggest gainers. Shares in Barrick Gold Corp. rose after it posted higher profit in its second quarter, despite a slight decline in revenue.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.31% at 19681.69 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 inched 0.13% higher to 1187.76.

Barrick Gold Corp. shares were 4.7% higher after it said net income rose to $488 million, or 27 cents a share, up from $411 million, or 23 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.


Other market movers:

Foran Mining Corp.'s stock was 17% higher at C$2.66 after it said it entered into a preliminary agreement for a C$200 million investment in its Saskatchewan copper project by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

Geodrill Ltd. shares were 9.3% higher at C$2.58 after the company said its profit jumped nearly 50% on the back of higher demand for drilling.

Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. rose by 2.5% to C$21.80 on news that it will acquire the remaining 50% interest in the bp-Husky Toledo refinery in Ohio from BP PLC's for $300 million.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 1217ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 4.02% 20.98 Delayed Quote.-16.13%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 2.96% 21.89 Delayed Quote.37.07%
GEODRILL LIMITED 8.47% 2.56 Delayed Quote.11.85%
Latest news "Markets"
12:46pU.S. tax bill may drag on earnings, cause buyback rush; gives some sectors a boost
RE
12:41pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After July China Exports -2-
DJ
12:41pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After July China Exports Pick Up
DJ
12:39pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 3757.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 3662.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 6524.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pDAX Ends 0.84% Higher at 13687.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 7482.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 438.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pMoscow Exchange to reduce use of dollars as collateral
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag ..
2Analyst recommendations: Cigna, Duke Energy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, EO..
3Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion ..
4SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss
5BioNTech reports strong first half, expects demand to grow

HOT NEWS