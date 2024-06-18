By Adriano Marchese

Toronto stocks were slightly higher in midday trading Tuesday, with a broad-based sector push driving the indexes higher. Of the gainers, tech, energy and health services gained the most, while tech services and communications were the main decliners.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index pushed 0.3% higher at 21660.54. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.3% to 1292.57.

Ballard Power Systems shares were 8.8% higher at 3.82 Canadian dollars ($2.78) after it said it has partnered with data-center critical infrastructure provider Vertiv Holdings to focus on backup power applications.

