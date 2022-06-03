Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Toronto Stocks Fall; BRP Slides as Headwinds Weigh on 1Q, Outlook

06/03/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were firmly lower mid-trading Friday, dragged by nearly all sectors. In the session, only the Canadian utilities sector showed gains, while consumer durables, tech services and producer manufacturing led the declines. BRP Inc. shares fell after the company said it continues to grapple with macroeconomic headwinds, which weighed on its first quarter and are expected to linger throughout the year.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 1.03% at 20816.43 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 1.02% to 1258.20.

Shares in the Canadian maker of Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo vehicles BRP Inc. were down 9.8% to C$90.72 after it said supply chain-related issues coupled with an increasingly inflationary environment dampened earnings. Per-share earnings fell to 1.46 Canadian dollars (US$1.16), from C$2.79 in the prior-year period, while revenue remained about flat at C$1.81 billion, missing analyst expectations of C$1.88 billion.


Other market movers:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. repurchased around US$20 million worth of principal amount of its convertible bonds at a discount in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet, the company said. Shares were down 2.3% at C$1.93.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1215ET

