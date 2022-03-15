Log in
Toronto Stocks Fall as Energy Sector Weighs; Spin Master Rises on Lawsuit Wins in China

03/15/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were lower Tuesday mid-trading, with a mixed performance among Canada's sectors. The energy sector was the biggest decliner of the session as oil dips below US$100, while tech services and commercial services were the main gainers. Spin Master Corp. shares rose after it said it was awarded around US$2.4 million in damages after winning a number of intellectual-property cases in China.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 0.52% at 21069.66. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell 0.51% to 1279.77.

Spin Master Corp. shares rose 1.3% at C$42.24 after it said it was compensated for cases in China that include a patent lawsuit against a Chinese company, as well as a criminal judgment obtained for its PAW Patrol cartoon series.


Other market movers:

Frontera Energy Corp. shares rose 2.5% to C$12.51 after it said it plans to repurchase shares representing up to 10% of its public float over a one-year period.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1217ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.51% 100.34 Delayed Quote.36.01%
SPIN MASTER CORP. 0.98% 42.12 Delayed Quote.-13.02%
WTI -4.71% 96.293 Delayed Quote.42.12%
