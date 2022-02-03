Log in
Toronto Stocks Fall on Turbulent Tech Sector; BCE Shares Rise on 4Q Adjusted EPS Beat

02/03/2022 | 12:14pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Shares in Canada were down Thursday mid-trading as information tech and communication services stocks saw sharp declines in the session. Against this trend, BCE Inc. shares rose after reporting adjusted earnings beat expectations in the fourth quarter as operating revenues rose in the period.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.86% at 21177.83. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell 0.88% at 1287.57.

BCE Inc. shares rose 1.2% to C$67.62 after reporting adjusted earnings were C$0.76 a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting C$0.73 a share. Operating revenues rose to C$6.21 billion from C$6.10 billion, citing strong wireless, residential internet and media growth.


Other market movers:

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Toronto-listed shares fell by 5.3% to C$38.59 following third-quarter results where it reported a widened net loss of $65.5 million, compared with a loss of $42.7 million in the prior year period.

Shares in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. fell 4.7% to C$15.71 after the company announced the launch of a new sustainability program and strategy.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1214ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.93% 0.62432 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
BCE INC. 0.97% 67.52 Delayed Quote.1.57%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.85% 1.19002 Delayed Quote.0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -1.07% 0.690174 Delayed Quote.0.38%
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. -5.58% 15.58 Delayed Quote.-27.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.93% 0.011713 Delayed Quote.0.64%
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. -5.05% 38.67 Delayed Quote.-20.20%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -1.09% 0.875028 Delayed Quote.0.86%
