Shares on Canada's main exchange extended the pull back from recent highs Thursday, tracking modest weakness on Wall Street.

In midday trading, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.3% lower at 22784.27. Broad weakness led by the mining segment offset finance sector-led gainers.

The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 eased 0.3% lower to 1360.17.

Teck Resources was among the biggest drags on the market, dropping 4.5% to C$63.31 to narrow its year-to-date advance to 13% ahead of quarterly financial results due out next week. Among other resources names, Barrick Gold was down 1.2% at C$25.55 and Hudbay Minerals was 7% weaker at C$11.11.

Other market movers:

Lundin Mining fell 6.1% to C$14.10 after the base metals miner laid out some of the items that will impact its second-quarter results, including foreign exchange and trading gains on debt and equity investments and an unrealized loss on foreign exchange.

Tenaz Energy's shares climbed 36% to C$5 after the energy company struck a deal to buy NAM Offshore from a Shell-Exxon Mobil joint venture, a move it said would position it as the second-largest operator in the Dutch North Sea.

Cematrix fell 11% to C$0.46 after the maker of cellular concrete products moved to raise C$3.5 million via a private placement of company units aimed at boosting sales growth.

