Toronto Stocks Firmly Down; Trevali Mining Shares Fall on Continued Mining Operation Halt

Canadian stocks were sharply lower Monday mid-trading as headwinds weigh on global markets.

Most sectors in Canada were down, led by energy and materials, with only consumer durables and tech services gaining.

While U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy remains the top headline, the Bank of Canada suggests that a 75-basis-point-hike is not outside the realm of possibilities as the central bank tries to rein in inflation.

On the equities front, Trevali Mining Corp. shares continued their fall after the company said that activity at its mine in Burkina Faso would remain suspended.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 2.14% to 20733.71 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell 2.06% to 1255.43.

Shares in Trevali Mining Corp. were 9% lower, at C$1.01 (79 U.S. cents), after it said that its mining and milling operations would remain suspended while it continues effort to remove water at its Perkoa mine following a flash flood that has left eight workers still missing.

Other market movers:

Kinross Gold Corp. agreed to sell its 90% interest in the Chirano mine in Ghana to Asante Gold Corp. for a total of $225 million in cash and stock. Kinross shares were down 3.9%, at C$6.68.

