Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Toronto Stocks Firmly Down; Trevali Mining Shares Fall on Continued Mining Operation Halt

04/25/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks were sharply lower Monday mid-trading as headwinds weigh on global markets.

Most sectors in Canada were down, led by energy and materials, with only consumer durables and tech services gaining.

While U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy remains the top headline, the Bank of Canada suggests that a 75-basis-point-hike is not outside the realm of possibilities as the central bank tries to rein in inflation.

On the equities front, Trevali Mining Corp. shares continued their fall after the company said that activity at its mine in Burkina Faso would remain suspended.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 2.14% to 20733.71 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell 2.06% to 1255.43.

Shares in Trevali Mining Corp. were 9% lower, at C$1.01 (79 U.S. cents), after it said that its mining and milling operations would remain suspended while it continues effort to remove water at its Perkoa mine following a flash flood that has left eight workers still missing.


Other market movers:


Kinross Gold Corp. agreed to sell its 90% interest in the Chirano mine in Ghana to Asante Gold Corp. for a total of $225 million in cash and stock. Kinross shares were down 3.9%, at C$6.68.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1215ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:16pToronto Stocks Firmly Down; Trevali Mining Shares Fall on Continued Mining Operation Halt
DJ
11:24aStocks, commodities prices tumble on hawkish Fed, China worries
RE
11:04aRussian rouble hits near 2-year high vs euro
RE
10:47aToronto index hits 2-month low as China worries hurt commodities
RE
10:44aToronto index hits 2-month low as China worries hurt commodities
RE
10:35aWall St slides on global slowdown fears
RE
10:33aWall St slides on global slowdown fears
RE
10:24aPalladium sheds nearly 13% on worries over China demand hit
RE
09:51aMexico's main stock index extends losses to fall more than 1%…
RE
09:35aTSX hits 2-month low as commodity stocks slide
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, commodities prices tumble on hawkish Fed, China worries
2Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
3Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 billion offer - sources
4Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
5Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM

HOT NEWS