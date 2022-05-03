Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Toronto Stocks Firmly Higher; Colliers International Rises on Improved 2022 Outlook, 1Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

05/03/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were higher on Tuesday mid-trading as earnings season ramps up, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 295.49 points. In the session, most sectors were higher, led by energy, materials and transportation, while of the few decliners of the day, health tech and producer manufacturing were the worst hit. Shares in Colliers International Group Inc. rose after it upgraded its forecast for revenue growth for the year after posting better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue in the first quarter.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 1.43% at 20987.79 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 1.40% to 1271.99.

Colliers International Group Inc. shares were 3.2% higher at C$140.90 after it said it now expects low double-digit revenue growth, with mid-to-high-single-digit internal growth. In the first quarter, adjusted earnings were $1.44 a share, ahead of expectations of $1.21 a share, while revenues rose to $1 billion from $774.9 million. Analysts expected revenue to be $880.8 million.


Other market movers:

SSR Mining Inc. shares rose by 9.7% to C$29.56 after it said it would raise its dividend by 40% and that its gold mineral reserves increased in the first quarter.

Thomson Reuters Corp. was slighter higher, rising 0.2% at C$128.40 after it beat expectations on revenues and adjusted earnings in the first quarter, benefiting from growth among its Big 3 business segments.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. fell 1.6% to C$72.17 despite reporting a rise in profit in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations on earnings and sales. The company noted that it doesn't expect to recognize any profits from Russia in the year but that its presence in country represents around 2% of its system-wide sales and 4.5% of total net restaurant growth.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1218ET

HOT NEWS