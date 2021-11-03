Log in
Toronto Stocks Flat; IA Financial Shares Rise on Record AUM, AUA in 3Q

11/03/2021 | 12:19pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese

Toronto indexes were virtually flat midday Wednesday as losses in industrial services and energy stocks balanced gains in health tech and process industries. Shares in iA Financial Corp. rose after the company said that it had reached record levels of assets under management and under administration in the third quarter, despite reporting flat profit.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.05% at 21180.40 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.01% at 1273.23.

IA Financial was 1.3% higher at C$74.93 after it reported a little changed profit for the third quarter but said it notched a 15% year-over-year increase in assets under management and under administration in the period, reaching record levels.

Other market movers:

Parkland Fuel Corp. stocks rose 2.4% to C$37.48 after it said it would be expanding its U.S. presence by acquiring nearly all of the assets of Florida-based Urbieta Oil Co. and certain of its affiliates.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares tumbled 26% to C$3.13 after it announced its intent to raise $50.2 million in a public offering by offering 16.4 million units at a price of $3.07 apiece.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-21 1218ET

