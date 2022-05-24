Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Toronto Stocks Flat; Karora Resources Rises as Second Decline in Australia Mine Expected Early

05/24/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto-listed stocks were virtually flat on Tuesday mid-trading, with gains in the energy, materials, and tech sectors offsetting declines largely in process industries, tech services, health tech and health services. Karora Resources Inc. shares rose after it said that it expects to complete a second decline at its Australian operation ahead of schedule and within budget.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.01% at 20199.50 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.09% to 1223.60.

Karora Resources Inc. shares were 10% higher at C$5.29 after it said the development of the second decline at Beta Hunt is ahead of schedule and is now expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, instead of some time in mid-2023.


Other market movers:

Shares in TransAlta Corp. rose by 1.9% to C$14.70 after it said the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice to buy back up to 7.2% of its public float over the course of one year.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1214ET

