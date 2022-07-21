Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Toronto Stocks Hover Around Flat; Dye & Durham Up on Amended Acquisition Price for Link

07/21/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto-listed stocks were relatively flat midday trading Thursday with a mixed performance from Canada's sectors. In the session, energy, process industries and health tech were the biggest decliners, while consumer durables and transportation led the gainers. Shares in Dye & Durham Ltd. rose after it said it has reached an agreement with Link Administration Holdings Ltd. that revises its offer for the Australian tech-solutions company.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.02% at 19017.75. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was up 0.07% at 1150.88.

Dye & Durham Ltd. shares were 1.1% higher at C$19.00 after it said the amended offer reflects a based consideration of 4.81 Australian dollars (US$3.31) a share. and that Link's board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the revised scheme implementation deed.


Other market movers:

Shares in CGI Inc. rose by 1.1% to C$110.28 after it said that it has received a contract from a U.S. communications regulator to support the agency's digital transformation.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. said Thursday that it has received a $64 million contract to design and provide engineering services for a nuclear reactor in Romania. Shares were up 0.5% at C$24.31.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1221ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CGI INC. 1.17% 110.33 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.63% 4.46 Delayed Quote.-29.26%
HOT NEWS