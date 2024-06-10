By Adriano Marchese

Toronto stocks were mildly higher mid-trading Monday thanks to a broad-based upward trend among Canadian sectors. Energy was the main gainer of the session, followed by tech and tech services. Of the few decliners, communications, health services and consumer services led.

On the commodities side, prices that Canadian farmers received for Canola rose across most of the country in April, while prices for durum wheat continued to fall and other wheat varieties were mixed.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 0.3% to 22061.18 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.1% higher at 1317.67.

Cargojet shares were 2.4% higher at 114.39 Canadian dollars ($83.08) after the company said it has partnered with China-based Great Vision HK Express to provide scheduled charter services between China and Western Canada to meet the expansion of the Chinese ecommerce sector. Cargojet expects the partnership to generate about C$160 million in revenue over the next three years.

Other market movers:

Energy Fuels' shares climbed by 4.9% to C$8.53 after the resources company said it achieved commercial production of separated rare earth at its White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Roots reported a wider loss in its first quarter as inventory-management efforts weighed on revenue growth in the period. Shares fell 3.2% to C$2.13.

Rogers Communications has agreed to bring content from NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to streaming platforms in Canada. Shares were down 1.6% to C$52.52.

