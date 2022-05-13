Log in
Toronto Stocks Leap; Galaxy Digital Jumps on Confirmation of Strength During Volatility

05/13/2022 | 05:19pm BST
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto-listed stocks jumped in midday trading Friday after several days of retreat, but they are still on track for a seventh straight weekly decline. In the session, all sectors in Canada were higher, led by tech services, process industries and consumer durables. In step with other crypto-related listed companies, Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. shares rose after it said it remains in a strong capital and liquidity position amid a volatile week for cryptocurrencies.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 2.07% at 20107.22, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 1.73% to 1220.29.

Shares in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a diversified financial services and investment management company, rose 19% to C$9.21 after it said that it currently has a liquidity position of $1.6 billion, which includes half in cash and half in net digital assets.


Other market movers:

Cineplex Inc. shares rose 8.7% to C$12.41 after beating analyst expectations with a narrowed loss and higher revenue in the first quarter, as moviegoers returned to cinemas in greater numbers.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares was up 3.7% at C$18.12 after reporting higher revenue and earnings in the first quarter and increased its dividend by 6%.

Shares in Neo Performance Materials Inc. jumped 23% to C$13.11 after it reported higher revenue and earnings, beating analyst expectations in the first quarter.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1218ET

HOT NEWS