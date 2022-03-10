Log in
Toronto Stocks Lower in Step with Global Markets; MDA Rises on Canadarm3 Contract

03/10/2022 | 12:17pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks were mildly lower at midday on Thursday after a turbulent morning when they briefly were in positive territory before falling by 69.91 points at noon. Most sectors were lower, led by producer manufacturing and commercial services, while materials and energy led the few gainers of the session. MDA Ltd. shares rose after it said the Canadian Space Agency awarded the company the contract for the next phase of the Canadarm3 program.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.3% at 21419.40 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell 0.4% to 1296.45.

MDA rose 7.6% to C$9.61 after it said its new contract, worth 269 million Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$210 million, is for phase B where it will complete a preliminary design of the Canadarm3 robotics system.


Other market movers:

Shares in Transat A.T. Inc. fell 3.2% to C$4.48 after reporting a wider loss in the first quarter as the Omicron variant weighed on sales in the period.

NFI Group Inc. shares dropped 23% to C$14.96 after the company said that a number of headwinds have made it difficult to comply with certain financial covenants and that it would lower its dividend.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1217ET

