  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Toronto Stocks Pare Back Gains; Greenlane Renewables Rises on Colorado Contract

09/16/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese

Shares in Toronto shed most of their gains from the previous day, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index slipping by 111.14 points mid-trading on Thursday. Non-energy minerals stocks were the biggest losers, offsetting gains in transportation stocks. Defying the downward momentum, biogas upgrading systems Greenlane Renewables Inc. shares rose after securing a contract in Colorado.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.53% at 20583.84, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was also down, falling 0.51% to 1230.79.

Shares in Greenlane Renewables Inc. were up 4.1% to $1.53 after it said its subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., signed a supply agreement for a renewable natural gas project in Colorado for 6.1 million Canadian dollars (US$4.8 million).

Other market movers:

Shares in Linamar Corp. fell 2% to C$67.97 after it announced the formation of new group which will focus on leveraging electrification opportunities for its products in mobility and industrial businesses.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

