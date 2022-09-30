Advanced search
Toronto Stocks Rally; Ballard Power Systems Rises on Investment in Chinese Facilities

09/30/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were higher mid-trading Friday, the last trading day of September, climbing throughout the morning to 210.33 points above open.

According to FactSet, the TSX is trending to end the week ahead, but will likely see a drop of around 4% in the month. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar is on track for weekly a decline of 1% against the greenback. In the session, most sectors were higher, led by materials, health tech and technology services, while consumer durables, communications and transportation posted the greatest declines. Ballard Power Systems Inc. rose after it announced plans to spend $130 million on new manufacturing facilities in China to support fuel-cell production.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 1.13% higher at 18650.73 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was up by 1.05% at 1130.53.

Shares in Ballard Power Systems were 3% higher at C$8.62 after the company said it came to an agreement with local Chinese officials to establish a new China headquarters in Shanghai, one of the country's largest automotive manufacturing locations.


Other market movers:

NorZinc Ltd. shares dropped nearly 13% to C$0.04 after it said that RCF VI CAD LLC, an existing shareholder with a 48.31% stake, will buy the shares it doesn't already own at a price of 0.0325 Canadian cents a share, the equivalent of two U.S. cents.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and American Electric Power Co. have agreed to lower the price Algonquin will pay to buy Kentucky Power Co. and AEP Kentucky Transmission Co. Shares of Algonquin were 0.1% higher at C$15.18.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1219ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. -0.07% 15.16 Delayed Quote.-17.02%
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. -1.83% 87.465 Delayed Quote.0.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.61% 0.8843 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. 2.69% 8.595 Delayed Quote.-47.33%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.10% 1.52909 Delayed Quote.-13.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.43% 105.136 Delayed Quote.16.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.47% 0.71623 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.10% 1.34551 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -1.17% 0.7758 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
NORZINC LTD. -12.50% 0.035 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.65% 1.37672 Delayed Quote.7.88%
