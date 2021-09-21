Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Toronto Stocks Rally; GFL Environmental Shares Rise on Private Notes Offering

09/21/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese

On Tuesday at midday, stocks in Canada have regained some of the heavy losses from the previous session's selloff, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 113.62 points mid-trading. On the equities front, GFL Environmental Inc. shares rose on news that the waste management company is looking to raise $250 million in a private offering of notes.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.58% to 20271.66 while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 0.63% to 1212.80.

Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. were up 2.1% to C$46.69 after it said that it intends to raise $250 million by way of a private offering of senior notes primarily to repay outstanding debts.

Other market movers:

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. shares were up 1.8% to C$9.22 after the company said it appointed Tatiana Kresling as interim chief financial officer as it continues its search for a candidate to take on the role permanently.

Shares in Great Panther Mining Ltd. was up 1.8% at C$0.58 on news that it has entered into prepayment agreements with two lenders worth $25 million to increase its financial strength.

Teck Resources Ltd. shares were down 3.3% to C$29.68 after the company said it expects third-quarter production will be weighed down by a number of headwinds, leaving the company with figures either on the lower end of its previous guidance or recast lower altogether.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1216ET

