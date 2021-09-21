Toronto Stocks Rally; GFL Environmental Shares Rise on Private Notes Offering

By Adriano Marchese

On Tuesday at midday, stocks in Canada have regained some of the heavy losses from the previous session's selloff, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 113.62 points mid-trading. On the equities front, GFL Environmental Inc. shares rose on news that the waste management company is looking to raise $250 million in a private offering of notes.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.58% to 20271.66 while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 0.63% to 1212.80.

Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. were up 2.1% to C$46.69 after it said that it intends to raise $250 million by way of a private offering of senior notes primarily to repay outstanding debts.

Other market movers:

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. shares were up 1.8% to C$9.22 after the company said it appointed Tatiana Kresling as interim chief financial officer as it continues its search for a candidate to take on the role permanently.

Shares in Great Panther Mining Ltd. was up 1.8% at C$0.58 on news that it has entered into prepayment agreements with two lenders worth $25 million to increase its financial strength.

Teck Resources Ltd. shares were down 3.3% to C$29.68 after the company said it expects third-quarter production will be weighed down by a number of headwinds, leaving the company with figures either on the lower end of its previous guidance or recast lower altogether.

