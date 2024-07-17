By Robb M. Stewart

Canada's main stock index pulled back from a fresh high Wednesday as heavy tech selling on Wall Street caused waves north of the border.

In midday trading, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.5% lower at 22879.18.

Technology stocks led the fall, tracking weakness in U.S.-listed semiconductor shares amid investor concerns chip companies will face more U.S. trade restrictions regardless of who wins the November presidential election. That more than offset broad gains, including an advance by the energy sector as oil prices climbed following an unexpected reduction in U.S. crude inventories last week.

Toronto's blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.5% at 1364.24.

Other market movers:

Global Atomic's shares fell 15% to C$1.71 after a decision on proposed financing for its Dasa uranium project in Niger was delayed.

Orvana Minerals declined 5.9% to C$0.24 after the miner scaled back guidance for annual copper output even as it lifted its target for gold production.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-24 1227ET