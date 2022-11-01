Advanced search
Toronto Stocks Rise, Colliers International Falls on Narrowed Guidance Range for 2022

11/01/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto stocks were higher Tuesday after the stock exchange had a brief halt in the morning because of connection issues before resuming officially at 11:10 a.m. EDT.

In the session, most sectors were trending higher, led by materials, energy and tech stocks. Process industries, commercial services and utilities were in the red.

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. were lower after it trimmed the high end of its margin growth expectations for the year after and reported lower profit in the third quarter.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.57% at 19536.44.

Colliers International Group Inc. shares were down 4.6% to C$122.00 after it said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin to be up between 60 and 80 basis points, compared with a previous expectation of between 60 and 100 basis points. Net earnings were $44.5 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with $50.5 million, or 40 cents a share, last year during the same period.


Other market movers:


Thomson Reuters Corp. reported a swing to profit in the third quarter, beating analyst expectations and benefiting from strong performances from its "Big 3" core segments. The company also said that a number of its metrics will fall on the lower end of its guidance for the year as higher interest rates, inflation and geopolitical volatility weigh on performance. Shares were down 3.3% at C$140.16.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1229ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. -3.45% 123.45 Delayed Quote.-32.13%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -3.63% 139.66 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
HOT NEWS