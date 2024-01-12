By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto were modestly higher mid-trading Friday. Sector performance was mixed in Canada, with the outsized laggards in the tech and consumer durables sectors, offset by gains primarily in materials and energy. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and will resume trading Tuesday. Canadian markets will remain open as usual.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.25% higher at midday, reaching 20972.73 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.21% to 1265.25.

Hut 8's shares were nearly 11% lower at 13.47 Canadian dollars ($10.06) after the digital-asset miner emended its credit facility with Coinbase Global with an extension of an additional load for $15 million.

Other market movers:

Canada Nickel shares rose by 5.1% to C$1.66 after the company said Samsung SDI has invested $18.5 million to acquire a nearly 9% stake in the company.

Corus Entertainment profit rose in the first fiscal quarter while revenue fell due to lower TV ad revenue, which the company expects to see again in the next quarter. Shares were up 9.9% to C$0.78.

